Uniontown
Donna Shelton, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Generations Elders Care, Uniontown.
Donna was born April 29, 1938, in Uniontown, a daughter of Clarence Joyner and Emma Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Joseph Brookings; brothers, Daryl Brookings and Kevin Davis; and sisters, Ruth Ford and Margaret Robertson.
Donna is survived by her sisters, Debra Davis of Uniontown and Sandra Brookings of Pittsburgh; her sister-in-law, Grace Brookings of Connellsville; brothers, Kelly Brookings of Uniontown, Kirk Brookings (Adena) of Maryland, Kenton Brookings (LeAnna) of New Jersey, Karl Brookings (Tracey) of Uniontown; stepbrother, Keith Davis (Anna) of California; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director.
