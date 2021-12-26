Masontown
Donna Stoffa, 68, of Masontown, passed away December 23, 2021, at WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born in Uniontown, on February 6, 1953, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Wielkiewicz Pillar.
Donna graduated from Laurel Highlands High School, Class of 1971. She enjoyed gardening and ceramic tile work.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Louise Oleksik, Betty Mitchell and Joann Fani.
Left to cherish her memory are; her husband of over 48 years, John M. Stoffa; sons, John Stoffa and wife Rosa, and grandson Taeseok; Joseph Stoffa and wife Jennie, and grandchildren Cora, Violet and Theo; sisters, Delores Finley, Helen Pillar, Beverly Trader and Nancy Stajnrajh; brothers, Walter Porto and John Pillar.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.