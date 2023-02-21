Uniontown
Dora D. Dunn Smith, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born February 1, 1927, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James Paul Dunn and Genevieve Rush Dunn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Smith; brother, James Paul Dunn; and sisters, Georgeann Dunn Raffle, Charlotte Dunn Rexroad and Jean Dunn Thomas; and nieces, Kenann Raffle Hruby and Barbara Coburn Huffine.
Dora was a 1945 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Dora was past president of the Uniontown Fireman’s Auxiliary, past president of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Fireman’s Auxiliary, past president of the Pennsylvania State Fireman’s Auxiliary, member of the VFW Auxiliary, VFW Band Auxiliary, and a member of BPO Elks 370 Auxiliary.
Left to cherish Dora’s memory are her nieces, Dorothy R. Coburn, Phyllis Softa, Deedie Reid, Linda Lang and Ginny Hayden; nephew, Charles Thomas, Richard Rexroad and James Rexroad; great-nephews, Edward Coburn and Jonathan Huffine; and many dear friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22nd, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by a service celebrating Dora’s life at 11 a.m. with Reverend Don Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Uniontown Fire Department will conduct services at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday
Donations in memory of Dora can be made to the Uniontown Fire Department Auxiliary, 84 N. Beeson Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 or Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.