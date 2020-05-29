Dora E. Rhoads

Roscoe
Dora E. "Doddie" Rhoads, 82, of Roscoe, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
She was born Sunday, December 12, 1937, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Foster and Catherine Davies Endeman.
In addition to her parents, Doddie was preceded in death by her son, Randy Rhoads; sister Beverly Lewis; and brother Albert "Scratch" Endemen.
Left to cherish her memory are husband of 61 years, Raymond Rhoads; four children, Tammy Killebrew and husband Rick of Austin, Texas, Reed Rhoads and wife Mary of California, Kelly Thornburg and husband Mark of Austin, Ryan Rhoads of Allenport; daughter-in-law Jo Mikita Rhoads of Brownsville; sister Betsy Neil of Cucamonga, Calif. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Brittany Owens and husband Brandon, Ashley Favaron and husband Travis, Chelsey Thornburg, Zachary Thornburg, Jeremy Thornburg, Samantha Herring and husband James, Randy Rhoads, Michael Rhoads, Raquel Rhoads and Rayce Rhoads; four great-grandchildren, Asher and Tatum Owens, James Herring and Decker Rhoads.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, and until 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.
In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to five minutes or less.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
To leave condolences for the family, visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
