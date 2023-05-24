Point Marion
Dora Ellen Sapp Paugh, 52, of Point Marion, died at her home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
Born on Sept. 2, 1971 in Morgantown, she was a daughter of Donald R. Sapp, Sr. of Point Marion, and the late Donna Whyel Sapp, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2023.
Surviving is her devoted husband, her "Bubbs" of 29 years, Eric Paugh; two daughters, Amber Carr and Ariel Carr, both of Uniontown; seven grandchildren, including special little Blayne, also Dakota, Braydan, Bobby, III, Ariah, Avery and Logan; her loving twin sister, Darla Mason of Fairchance; five brothers, Michael, Donald "Hank", John "Shog", who was her caregiver during her illness and with whom she shared a special bond, Steve Sapp, and Tom Sapp and wife Rhonda; and a number of aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, and many friends.
Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.,Wednesday and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hour of service, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME with Walter Sapp officiating. Interment follows in Springhill Union Cemetery, Lake Lynn, Pa.
