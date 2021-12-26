Uniontown
Dora Mae Alexander, 58, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in her home. She was born July 21, 1963, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late George "Sonny" and Theresa Hasson Alexander.
Dora is survived by her sister, Lisa Jean Karlock and her husband, Paul of Uniontown.
Miss Dora worked for Headstart of Fayette County for many years, and most recently she worked for St. Vincent DePaul. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino.
Dora's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
