Dora Mae "Tiny" Lewis Sprouts Davis passed away peacefully, at home, Friday, May 22, 2020.
She was born June 16, 1962, in Uniontown, to Joseph D. Lewis Sr. and Harriet Jean Lewis.
Dora graduated from Laurel Highlands High School and from Penn State University with a B.S. in Criminal Justice. While in college, she served her country in the Army Reserve.
Baptized in Mount Rose Baptist Church as a teenager, Tiny loved her Lord.
Upon graduation from college, she went to Rochester, N.Y., and became a manager at Sibley's Department Store. After a year, she returned home and earned an associate degree from Computer Tech.
Through the years, Tiny worked as a security analyst for IBM/Loral and then was promoted to an IT manager for Lockheed Martin, where she managed the career development of more than 800 employees. Dora acquired and maintained some of the most sensitive clearances our government grants and had access to many classified sites and buildings throughout the Washington, D.C. area. She interfaced with high level government entities to understand their requirements. She was excellent in her job and received many company recognition achievement awards, including an expense-free trip to San Diego, Calif. Dora retired at age 55.
She was always faithful coming home to visit her mom, dad and siblings. Tiny loved to travel and enjoyed making memories. She also enjoyed her family gatherings. One of Tiny's fondest recent trip memories was attending the Jesus play at Sight and Sounds in Lancaster last summer with her mom and sister.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Delano Lewis Sr., in April 2016.
Left to cherish her memory are her precious mother, Harriet Jean Lewis; siblings Marlowe Giles, Marlin Sprouts, Kevin Sprouts, Cheryl West (Jimmy) and Joseph D. Lewis Jr.; a host of special nieces and nephews; cousins; and her fianc, James A. Mayfield; special friends from birth, Judy DeVanny, Jesse "Ricky" Shaffer and Evelyn "Evie" Opel; and a thousand IBM/Loral, Lockheed Martin employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.