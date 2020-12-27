Uniontown
Doralyn Jane Ottman Oldland, 78, of Uniontown, passed away December 21, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, due to complications following a heart attack.
Born in Los Angeles, California October 5, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Forrest C. and Phyllis Ottman, and the widow of Charles H. Oldland Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Lorna Hardy; her two daughters, Denise Briones and her husband Cenobio and Suzanne Tate and her husband Thomas. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and grandson-in-law, Melissa Briones, Suzanne Wolfe, Jessie Briones, Randy and Jamie Schartiger, and Luke Wolfe. She is also survived by her five great-grandchildren, Chloee Anderson, Noelle Metts, Remington Schartiger, Oliver Metts, and Elliot Schartiger.
Doralyn was born and raised in California, where she graduated from high school and college, attended church, created a little family, and then while her children were young she moved to Pennsylvania to continue to pursue a career in accounting and to raise her two daughters. While living in Pennsylvania, for decades she was an active member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where her daughters were married, and most of her grandchildren were baptized. She was an active attendee in the senior center after she retired in the '90s.
She is loved by her family and friends and will be missed dearly. May she now rest in peace with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Due to COVID-19 Pennsylvania guidelines, viewing will be for family only from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 31, in DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and masks required and limited to 10 people. Interment to follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Chalk Hill. Donations in Doralyn's memory may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
