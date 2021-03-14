Uniontown
Doreen Faye Ottenberg (Atkinson) Patrick, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away to be with her Lord Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was 83.
Born July 20, 1937, in Uniontown, she graduated with Uniontown High School's Class of 1955. She went on to enjoy many careers over the years and was most proud of her work as sportswear buyer for Metzler's Department Store for more than 20 years. Many will remember the fabulous fashion shows she produced with all of the local clientele as her models.
She went on to live in Spring Hill, Fla., where she worked with the Spring Hill Fire and Rescue of Hernando County. Once retired, she became an interior designer for Smart Interiors and enjoyed many years with the Smart family.
Most of all, she enjoyed her trips back to her beloved family and hometown for holidays, celebrations, and the beautiful changing seasons of Pennsylvania.
She was previously married to her first husband, David L. Atkinson Jr., with whom she had two daughters. For the last 22 years, she had been married to her second husband, Larry Patrick, who provided her with such loving care.
Doreen was an unassumingly beautiful, talented, and most kind soul who was a caring and loyal friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Thelma Ottenberg of Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Larry Patrick of Spring Hill; her daughters, Vikki Lynn (Fred) Kovach of Grindstone, and Melann Heather Atkinson; grandchildren Jessann (Todd) Wilson, Fred Jr. (Maegan) Kovach, Kaitlyn (Heath) Jordan, John (Cay-Lan) Kovach, Jordan, Erika and Krystal Kahle; and eight great-grandchildren, Charlie Wilson, Capri and Leo Kovach, Meadow, Primrose and Fritz Jordan, and Giselle and John Kovach.
A private gathering and celebration of life is being planned for the immediate family.
Donations may be made in Doreen's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.
