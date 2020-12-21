Uniontown
Doris Ann Lowe Oros, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Hillside Manor. She was born January 3, 1936 in Franklin Township, a daughter of the late Paul L. Lowe and Anna Hutcheson Lowe. In addition to her parents Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Oros; brother, Eugene L. Lowe; and sisters, Frances Higinbotham, Mary Hart and Shirley Clark.
Doris was a 1953 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church. Doris was a collector of Precious Moments figurines. She was known as Aunt Doris to all.
Left to cherish Doris' memory are her sister, Dorothy Kirkpatrick of Sarasota, Fla.; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA, where family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22nd and on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Doris' life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joshua Scully officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Doris can be made to Laurel Hill Presbyterian church, 327 Laurel Hill Road, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
