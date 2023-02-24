Morgantown, W.Va.
Doris Donna Hixenbaugh Victor, 89, of Point Marion Road, Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in the Mon Health Medical Center, following a illness of several months. Born in Morgantown June 16, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Osborne R. and Pearl Wolfe Hixenbaugh.
Doris had been employed as a screener at the former Houze Glass Corporation in Point Marion.
She was a faithful member of the Lake Lynn Community Chapel for many years, where she oversaw many church dinners, funeral lunches, and other functions, as well as served as church treasurer and choir member.
She enjoyed looking after her family, and was instrumental in organizing the Hixenbaugh/Wolfe Family Reunion year after year.
Surviving are two sons, Mark Victor and wife Cindy of Masontown, W.Va., and William Victor of South Carolina; two daughters, Marquitte Wachter of Hagerstown, Md., and Linda Victor of Bobtown; six grandchildren, Ashley and Courtney Victor, Jason Davis (Devon), Reid Wachter, Caitlin Nichols (Dylan) and Heather McSwain; and seven great-grandchildren, Sophia, Dylan, Landon, Brian, Elijah, Elinore and Rhiannon. Also Donna Messiora, and her children Megan, Amanda and Nick, whom Doris loved and thought of as her own; two brothers and their wives, James and Evelyn Hixenbaugh of Dillsburg, and Donald and Paulette Hixenbaugh of Akron, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Louise Hixenbaugh of Uniondale, N.Y.; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, William Victor, in 1983; and her daughter, Kathy Davis in 2022. Also deceased are three brothers, Sam, Ronald and Richard Hixenbaugh; and four sisters, Shirley Juretic, Lois Laughery, Sylvia Mankins and Gladys Spacht.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, and from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service Saturday, February 25, with Pastor Daniel Bayles officiating, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, director. Interment follows in Fletcher Cemetery, Cheat Lake, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.