Smock
Doris E. Randolph, 94, of Smock, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in her home, surrounded by the people who loved her. She was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Clara Hixon Randolph.
She was a graduate of Uniontown High School in 1946 and Indiana University in 1962. She was a member of the Kappa Omicron Phi Honorary Society, and a retired caseworker / supervisor of the Fayette County Board of Assistance. She was a life member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church and served on the Board of Elders and Deacons, Treasurer, and a teacher and member of the Standby Class. She was also a member of Franklin Grange.
She was a seamstress, and her accomplishments were many. Her other hobbies included crocheting and needlework. Many have benefitted from her talents and stories.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mabel Randolph Thomas and William Thomas.
She is survived by nephews and nieces, Douglas and Amy Thomas, Bruce Thomas, Eric and Paula Thomas, Marilyn and Richard Komarinski, Dana Thomas; great-nephews and nieces Christopher and Monica, Kirk and Christina Thomas, Cassie and Steve Pankey, Drake and Jennifer D'Angelo, Ryan and Loni Thomas, Nathaniel and Petra Thomas, Derrick Komarinski, Olivia and Cyle Dowling, and Grace Thomas; great-great nephews and nieces, Eliza and Lainey Pankey, Gianna and Adelina D'Angelo, Declan and Charlotte Thomas, William Thomas.
However, she was called Aunt Doris by many.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, October 18, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, with the Reverend Laura Blank officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
