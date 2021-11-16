Fairchance
Doris Elaine Flowers, 73, of Fairchance, passed away in Ruby Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
She was born July 26, 1948, in Shoaf, the daughter of the late Michael Wonkovich and Mildred Mae Lewis Wonkovich.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Tom Flowers; two children, Tricia Fabery and husband Jeremy, and Chad Flowers and wife Leanne; grandchildren, Caleb Fabery, McKenzie Fabery, Dylan Flowers and Brendan Flowers; brother, Michael Wonkovich and wife Karen; sister, Barb Tekavec; brothers-in-law, Jack Flowers, Larry Flowers and wife Joyce, and Ted Flowers; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris loved to cook and bake, and there never was a Sunday that went by without her family enjoying family meals and goodies together that she loved to prepare for them.
A Private Family Service will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, with Reverend Leonard Stoviak officiating.
