Uniontown
Doris Hinebaugh Frazee, 94, formerly of Friendsville, Md., passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Bella Health Care Nursing Home, Uniontown.
Viewing for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Monday, December 28, in Asher Glade Church, with Pastor Mike Saturday officiating. Interment will be held in Sand Spring Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Society.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn at all times.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.