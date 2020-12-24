Uniontown
Doris Hinebaugh Frazee, 94, formerly of Friendsville, Md., passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Bella Health Care Nursing Home, Uniontown. She was born November 10, 1926, in Accident, Md., a daughter of the late Clyde Glover and Lou Eleanor Kelso Glover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Hinebaugh; her late husband, Glen Frazee; and stepson Dale Frazee.
Surviving are her daughter, Phyllis (Randy) McCarty of Smithfield; son Gary (Jackie) Hinebaugh of Columbia, Ky.; and daughter Carla (Ken) McGully of Brunswick, Ga. Also surviving are her step- daughters, Glenna (Ron) Ringer of Clifton Mills, W.Va., and Dorthy Glofelty of Accident. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much.
She was a member of the Asher Glade Church of the Brethren in Friendsville. She missed going to her church so much in late years after she could no longer attend.
When she was able, she enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Viewing for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Monday, December 28, in Asher Glade Church, with Pastor Mike Saturday officiating. Interment will be held in Sand Spring Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Society.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn at all times.
