Fairchance
Doris I. Lohr Thompson, 92, of Fairchance, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Fairchance June 27, 1927, a daughter of Walter R. and Mabel I. Carr Lohr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepsister, Ruth Ann Franklin.
Doris is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Roy Thompson; children James Raymond "Butch" and his wife, Jean Roskovensky of Fairchance, and Alan Earl and his wife Terri Hannan of Smithfield; five grandchildren, Sheena Thompson and her husband, Dr. Anthony Broering of Finleyville; Drs. Phillip and his wife, Jeanna Mahaney Thompson of De Soto, Kans.; and Brent and his wife, Tanya Null Thompson of Smithfield; Katie Thompson Cassarly and her husband, Joshua of Pittsburgh; and James Ross Thompson of Salt Lake City, Utah; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah, Alice and Emily Broering, Gunner and Maverick Thompson, Valencia and Ford Cassarly; two nephews, Jesus (Jay) and Matthew Franklin; dear friend Lois Steve.
Doris graduated from Fairchance High School in 1945 and served on the reunion committee. She worked at Fairchance Union Supply for 12 years.
She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. She loved to crochet, play bingo, bake and cook for her family on special occasions. She was very proud of her family. Doris was famous for her peanut butter fudge and had many requests. She was a friendly person and served as judge of elections and on the Election Board in Fairchance for several years. She was active in her church, Trinity United Methodist, as a member of the Dorcas Class, choir, past treasurer, and had served on various committees.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice for the support and care they provided to Doris.
Doris' family will receive friends from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of her funeral service, Monday, February 17, with Pastor Debra Lambert officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery, Chalk Hill.
Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Methodist Church, 27 N. Main Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
