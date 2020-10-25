Dunbar
Doris J. Arvin Quinlan, 83, of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born September 8, 1937, in Pennsville, a daughter of the late Herman and Kathryn Stouffer Arvin.
Doris was a graduate of Connellsville Area Senior High School.
Throughout her life, she was a loving homemaker to her family. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris took great pride in decorating her home for the many holidays of the year, especially her "Halloween Tradition".
She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing bingo.
Doris was a former member of The Dunbar Fireman's Club Lady Axillary, where she was a past officer.
She was Protestant by faith.
Doris is survived by her four loving children, Donald Quinlan of Uniontown, Michael Quinlan of Dunbar, Kimberly Darnell and companion Bruce of Dunbar, and Mary Pat and husband Donnie Sines of Dunbar; grandchildren Eugene "Hawkie" Darnell Jr., Heather, Elisha Darnell, Amanda Pisczek and husband Kristopher, and Sarah Koffler; great-grandchildren Trey Darnell and girlfriend Aya, Jais Darnell, Ethan Darnell, Connor Pisczek, Logan Pisczek, Zackery Koffler and Jaxson Koffler; sisters-in-law Barbara Quinlan, Carol Arvin and Joanne Arvin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Doris is also survived by her extended family, the Sines; and her beloved cat, Slash.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded by her loving husband, Donald P. "Ace" Quinlan; brothers Melvin Arvin and wife Mary Catherine, Herman Arvin and Charles Arvin; sisters Ruth (Arvin) Thompson, Betty Arvin and Sandy Arvin; mother-in-law Elizabeth Quinlin; brothers-in-law Thomas Quinlan and wife Mildred, and James Quinlan; sister-in-law Patricia Quinlan.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 24, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 25, and from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Monday, October 26, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
In following with Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, Doris' family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed during visitation and the funeral services.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.