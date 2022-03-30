Doris J. Breakiron Wagner

Uniontown
Doris J. “Dodie” Breakiron Wagner, 90, of Uniontown, passed Sunday, March 27, 2022.
She was born June 23, 1931, in Shoaf, a daughter of the late Edward Thomas Breakiron and Mary Pearl VanSickle Breakiron.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wagner; and nine siblings.
Doris was a very loving mother and grandmother who attended Triumphant Fellowship Church, and was very active with the Uniontown Senior Center.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Hixenbaugh (Thomas Hixenbaugh) of Little California, and Colleen Fitzpatrick (Clark Fitzpatrick) of Uniontown; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, her faithful doggie Toby, her cat, Kitty Lou; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, with Pastor Thomas Barnhart officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Doris be made to the American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.
