Waynesburg
Doris J. Gibson, 90, of Waynesburg, formerly of Point Marion, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, in the Washington Hospital of Washington.
She was born August 5, 1929, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of George and Elva Cowell Rogan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Herschel G. Gibson on June 2, 2019; and her brother, Donald G. Rogan.
Doris spent most of her life in Point Marion with her husband Herschel.
Funeral services were private and she was laid to rest beside her husband in Greene County Memorial Park of Waynesburg. Arrangements were under the direction of the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, Point Marion. Condolences can be made at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
