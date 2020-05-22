Hopwood
Doris J. Masi, 86, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born February 11, 1934, in Elliottsville, a daughter of the late Leo John Sharp and Dora Mae Joseph Sharp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Masi; and two brothers, Robert and Harry Sharp.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell Masi (Kathy) of Hopwood; grandson Mitchell Masi II (Meghan) of Hopwood; great-granddaughter Remington Elizabeth Masi of Hopwood; one brother and three sisters, Lee Etta Mansberry (David) of Brownfield, Irene Taylor of Dunbar, Drusilla Wink of Uniontown and Daniel Sharp of Uniontown.
Doris enjoyed gardening and bird-watching.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Pastor Andrew Miles will be officiating the service. Interment will be held in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
