Mill Run
Doris J. Shultz Bittner, 74, of Mill Run, went to Heaven on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
She was born September 4, 1947 in Normalville, a daughter of the late Elmer and Violet Basinger Shultz.
Doris was a member of Normalville United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Connellsville High School, class of 1965.
Doris had many jobs, but most of all she loved cooking and baking for others.
Doris is survived by her husband, Freman Bittner (married October 22, 1966); two daughters, Cindy Rasor and husband Tom, and Crystal Bowers Bittner Kunkle and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Justin and Kolby Rasor, and Deanna and Chelsea Kunkle; sisters, Loretta Prinkey and husband Bob, and Awanda Ohler and husband Danny; Doris’ close friend, Jan Dillinger; and many friends, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by a brother, William “Dub” Shultz; and two sisters, Mary Meyers and Jeannetta “Nettie” Richter.
Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, with Pastor Mark Soltis officiating. Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.
