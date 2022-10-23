Uniontown
Doris Lorraine Rhodes of Uniontown passed away peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the home of her daughter, Bobbi, in Lemont Furnace, at the age of 89.
Doris was born November 5, 1932, in Elliottsville.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard G. Rhodes Sr.; her parents, Robert and Opal Addis; her two sisters, Eleen Addis and Peggy Thomas; and her brother-in-law, Carles Edward Thomas, Sr.
Doris loved going on family trips, listening to music, and decorating her home with angels and wind chimes.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard G. Rhodes Jr. and Linda of Irvington, Ky., Ronald L. Rhodes of Pittsburgh, Roberta “Bobbi” J. Marzullo and husband Steve of Lemont Furnace, Susan E. Kurr of Uniontown, and Richard G. Rhodes III and wife Holly of Aliquippa; her grandchildren, Jessica M. Daniels and husband James of Uniontown, Adam S. Marzullo and wife Kimberly of Mechanicsville, Va., Ryan A. Marzullo of Butler, David E. Kurr of Uniontown, Katie L. Phillip of Uniontown, Sarah E. Kurr and Kane of Hopwood, Kristopher E. Kurr of Uniontown; her adopted grandchildren, Brie, Heather and Red; her great-grandchildren, Roman A. Rhodes of Aliquippa, Riley J. Rhodes of Aliquippa, Elizabeth Grace Daniels of Uniontown, Amelia Lynn Marzullo of Mechanicsville; as well as many other family and friends.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 24, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of her funeral service, Tuesday, October 25, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436. Interment to follow at Brown Cemetery, Farmington.
The family asks that you join them for a luncheon, in Doris’s memory, in the banquet room of Smitty’s Bar and Restaurant, 999 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.