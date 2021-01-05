Smithfield
Doris M. Ramage Walk, 89, of Smithfield, passed away in Uniontown Hospital Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born September 3, 1931, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles A. Ramage and Margarite Ewart Ramage.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, David Walk in 1972; a daughter, Donna Seese; a grandson, Norman Walk Jr.; four brothers, George, Charles Jr., Harry and William Ramage; and four sisters, Dolores Brown, Margarite Heines, Erma Ramage and Linda Ramage.
Doris was a faithful member of the Mennonite Church of Masontown. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Doris's memory are her son, Norman Walk and wife Teresa of Adah; a daughter, Helen Seese of Adah; two granddaughters, Beth Stenger and husband Randel of Connellsville, and Lisa Falk and husband Fred of Cashtown; four great-grandchildren, Zachary and Madison, and Charles and Charlotte; one brother, Norman Ramage and wife Mary Ann of Penn Craft; and a sister, Dana Fitzpatrick Gregor of Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Doris's life, Wednesday, January 6, with the Rev. Rich McIntyre officiating. Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
