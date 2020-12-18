Brownsville
Doris Mae Moffitt, 100, of Brownsville, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.
She was born May 19, 1920, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Larry and Ruth Ryan Amos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son and three brothers.
She was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Hiller from 1954 until its closing and subsequently attended the Weslyan Methodist Church of Brownsville.
She was retired as a school bus driver for the Brownsville Area School District with 28 years of service. She was an avid bowler and a Top Gun Trap Shooter winning numerous awards in the Tri-State area. She also qualified as a sharpshooter by the National Rifle Association in numerous years.
She is survived by her son, Richard Henry Moffitt and wife Judith A. Moffitt of Brownsville.
A special thank you goes out to Dr. Malkit Singh and Joanne also to Sinclair Personal Care Home and Amedisys Hospice Care for their excellent care of Doris.
All services were private and entrusted to the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
