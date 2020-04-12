Uniontown
Doris "Toots" Perno, 86, of Uniontown, died peacefully, Friday, April 10, 2020.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Sophie Simpson of Masontown; husband, Anthony "Tony" Perno of Uniontown; sister, Mildred Park of Masontown; and brother, Richard Simpson of Cleveland, Ohio.
She is survived by her children, son Dana Perno (wife Dana Singer) of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughters, Cynthia Perno of Boca Raton, Fla. and Tracey Foerster (Karl) of Robinson Township; grandchildren, Leah Sheldon (Adam), Eric Foerster, Ella Perno, Julia Perno; and great-grandson, Beckett Sheldon. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doris was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown where her close friends and acquaintances knew her simply as "Toots". She worked as a legislative aide for years in the state of Pennsylvania where she took great pride in helping others. Born and raised in Masontown, Toots was married in 1955 to Tony, the love of her life. They spent 60 loving years together living in Uniontown raising their family. In recent years, she relocated to Pittsburgh to be closer to her daughter. Words alone are insufficient to express her joyful sense of humor, compassion to help the less fortunate and overwhelming support and enthusiasm for local high school sports. May our memories of Toots be eternal.
Funeral services and interment will be private. A memorial mass of Christian burial and celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date due to current circumstances. Arrangements entrusted to the STEPHEN R HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown, 724-437-2756. Donations are suggested to the Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Fayette County, 137 North Beeson Avenue #106, Uniontown, PA 15401; or the Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank, 108 North Beeson Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Your personal tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.ahkyfuneralhome.com
