Uniontown
Doris "Toots" Perno, 86, of Uniontown, died peacefully, Friday, April 10, 2020. The family would like to invite you to St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, for a Mass of Christian Burial for her. Inurnment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
