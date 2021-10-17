Hopwood
Doris R. Hostetler, 92 of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Kings Personal Care Home.
She was born August 7, 1929. She was preceded by her parents, Charles M. and Pearl E. Whoolery Rockwell; and her husband of 64 years, Herman R. Hostetler, Jr.
A graduate of Georges High School and the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing, she was a career nurse in Washington DC, Brownsville, and Morgantown W.Va.
Doris was a Methodist by faith, and worked during her life for that faith. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting, and was a member of the Masontown Quilters.
Doris is survived by a daughter, Lourie and husband David Stewart of Hopwood; and granddaughter Elizabeth and husband Tyler Roseski of Erie.
There will be no viewing and interment will be private. The family would like to thank Kings Personal Care Home and Staff, and Amedisys for all the support.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA.
Donations may be made in Doris's memory to Jumonville UMC Training Center, Hopwood PA. 15445.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com
