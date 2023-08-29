Brownsville
Dorita Brady, 72 of Brownsville, Centerville Borough, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born December 30, 1950, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Addis.
Dorita was a 1968 graduate of Brownsville High School.
Mrs. Brady was employed as a customer service manager in the Uniontown Walmart for over 17 years and was also employed with Impiccini Bus Lines for several years.
Dorita enjoyed reading and going to the casino. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Jamie Brady and Jodi Brady, both of Centerville; three grandchildren, Jordan, Rueben and Tristan Miller; a brother, Michael Turner (Yvonne) of Blainsburg; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are her husband, James "Bubbles" Brady, who died August 20, 2023; and a brother, David Turner.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 31, with Pastor Cathy Molinari officiating. Interment will follow in Westland Cemetery.
A guest book, where personal condolences may be expressed to the Brady family, is available at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
