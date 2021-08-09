Brownsville
Dorla Oleta Hall Brooks, 79, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born January 17, 1942, in Brownsville, to the late James and Evelyn "Ginner" Linderman Hall.
She was the owner operator of G & D Auto Body in Brownsville and also Dorla Tanning Salon.
Dorla was predeceased by her first husband, Robert L. Brooks; and her second husband, George Tringes Sr.; also two sisters; and a brother.
She is survived by four children, Betty Shaffer and husband Rick, Danny Brooks and wife Janice, John and Ronald Brooks; four grandchildren, Shawna Zekir and fiance Ron Bradley, Michael Zekir and wife Melissa, Joshua and Matthew Brooks; and numerous great-grandchildren; brother James Hall and wife Char; sister Blanche Carr and husband Dennis; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services are in the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
