Dorman Jacobs

Dorman "Jake" Jacobs, 78, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021, in Mount Macrina Manor, a son of the late William and Beulah Joseph Jacobs.
Dorman is survived by his wife Kay, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage on March 12. He will be sadly missed by his five loving, caring and devoted children who survive, Eve Shupe and husband Bill, Norman (Ed) Jacobs and fiance Nancy Mimless, Sandy McClelland and husband Ken, Kathy Smith and husband Stanley, and Jeff Jacobs and wife Kim; grandchildren, Clint Jacobs and fiance Jessica Yohman, Ryan Shupe, Caitlin Jacobs and fiance Paul Pellick, Jacob "Jake" McClelland; great-grandchildren Hailey Jacobs and Hudson Pellick.
Dorman loved being with his family for holidays and weekly Sunday gatherings with lots of good food and laughter! He always bragged about his kids to anyone that would listen. He was very proud of all of them. His broken heart is healed now that he is reunited with his baby girl Sheila. Dorman meant the world to his family and he will be so very missed by everyone, especially his kids.
Dorman is also survived by his only living sibling, Robert "B.J." Jacobs and wife Joyce; several brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.
In addition to his parents, Dorman was predeceased by his daughter Sheila (2016); and 12 brothers and sisters.
Dorman was a member of Albright United Methodist Church in South Connellsville where he was an active member of the Choir. Dorman had an amazing singing voice and loved to sing old country and gospel songs. Dorman was a retired yardmaster for the B&O - Chessie System Railroad where he worked for 30 years.
A special thank you to Dorman's "Uber" driver Fred Grote, DCI Mt. Pleasant, Mt. Macrina Manor staff, Fresenius Kidney Care, Redstone Hospice, Dr. Morcos & staff at Hillman Cancer Center at Frick Hospital and all of the prayers and good thoughts during his last few years.
Friends will be received from 12 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Albright United Methodist Church 1626 S. Pittsburgh St. Connellsville, PA 15425 the time of service with Pastor Steve Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Arrangements are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville 724-628-9033. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www martucci funeral home com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorman's memory can be made to Albright United Methodist Church, 1626 S. Pittsburgh St. Connellsville, PA 15425.
