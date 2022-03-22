Uniontown
Dorothy A. "Dottie" Discovich, 81, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Uniontown.
Born May 8, 1940, in Dunbar, daughter of the late Samuel and Sarah Reschenburg Nicklow; Beloved wife of 54 years, to Eugene Discovich.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Marla Discovich of Uniontown, and Kimberly Stuart of Clearwater, Fla.; her granddaughters, Christine (Gordon) Moser and Jennifer Miller; her nieces, Kristie and Michelle Chisler; and great-nephew, Tyler Chisler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sam Nicklow; and sister, Sally Chisler.
Dottie was graduate of California University, with a Bachelors Degree in Nursing, and also graduated from the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse/CRNA, and was very proud of her nursing career. After retirement, she assisted as a CRNA at Connellsville Hospital.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Uniontown and enjoyed gardening, her bird feeders and feeding the birds, and sewing.
Viewing will be private. A Blessing service will be held at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown at 9 a.m. on Thursday, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Hopwood.
