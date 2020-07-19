Masontown
Dorothy Ann Goldberg, 72, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, Aspinwall.
She was born November 13, 1947, in Grays Landing, a daughter of the late George and Margaret Koziczak Advent.
Dorothy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and earned the National Defense Service Medal. Before retiring, she was employed as a fire dispatcher for South Union Township.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph David Goldberg; brother George Advent Jr.; and sister Margaret L. Advent.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Louis Goldberg and Andrew Goldberg; and sister Valerie Barnhart.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 6 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Friday, July 17, with the Reverend Rodney Thomas officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Masontown American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Interment at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.