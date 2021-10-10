Grindstone
In answer to Heaven's roll call, Dorothy Brown, 95, of Grindstone, exchanged time for eternity on Friday, October 1, 2021. Born in Grindstone, August 15, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Gideon and Sallie Daniels.
After graduating from Redstone Township High School, Dorothy was employed by Montgomery Ward Company, Chicago, Illinois as a secretary for several years. She then relocated back to Grindstone.
For many years, she was employed as a housekeeper and caregiver for several families and individuals in Fayette County.
Dorothy's hobbies included sewing, quilting, and various crafts.
For many years, Dorothy was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Grindstone, where she was baptized at an early age by the late Rev. Lee. She served as the President of the Usher Board, and was a member of the Church Choir. Later, she united with Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Daisytown, where she served as the church's pianist for over twenty years. She also served as a pianist for the Men's Chorus for Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association, and other churches and choirs in Fayette County.
Dorothy was involved with many groups and organizations. She was a very active participant at the Republic Senior Center, where she served as Site Council President; Fayette Advisory Council on Aging, where she served as Secretary; Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, and had been a member of the Senior Action Council of Fayette County.
Additionally, she was the president of the Samaritan Quilter's Group of St. Vincent DePaul Society, Uniontown.
Her fraternal associations include Worthy Matron of Pride of the Valley Chapter #70, Order of Eastern Star, PHA Brownsville, as well as a Past Worthy Matron of the former Naomi Chapter #7, PHA Uniontown.
At the time of her passing, she was a Past Worthy Matron of Star of Bethlehem Chapter #34, PHA Monessen. She was a Past Most Ancient Matron of Byrdie Crunkleton Court, Heroines of Jericho, HRAM, PHA; Past Matron, Member of the former Princess Rahab Court #9 Ladies of the Circle of Perfection, and a member of the Daughters of Isis.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her children, Stella Brown Miller, Patricia Ann Brown; and her grandson, David Brown, whom she raised; her brothers, Robert and John; her sister, Ruth; and one grandson, Ishmael Thompson.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Donald Thompson, Mitchellville, Maryland; as well as grandson Brian Miller; and a granddaughter, Tiana Thompson; several other relatives, and a number of close friends, church family members, and colleagues.
Professional services are provided by LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street Uniontown.
Funeral services will commence at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 12th in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 49 Mt. Zion Road, Daisytown. Internment will immediately follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Cards and condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required to attend.
