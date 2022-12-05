Uniontown
Dorothy C. "Dee Dee" Harmon Zubovic, 87 of Uniontown passed on Friday December 2, 2022.
Born January 16, 1935 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Butwin Harmon; Beloved wife of the late Frank Zubovic. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Billy, Rudy, Johnny, Joseph, Ed and Tommy; survived by a sister, Mary A. Pillar and many nieces nephews and godchildren.
Dorothy was an assembly woman at Sensus; a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown, the North Union VFW Post 8543 and the Polish Club of Uniontown. She enjoyed sports, WVU Basketball and was a avid lottery player.
Viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown Wednesday Prayers of Transfer 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
