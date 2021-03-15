Fairchance
Dorothy Dora Campbell Hughs, 95, of Fairchance passed away at her home on Friday, March 12, 2021.
She was born in Fairchance, a daughter of the late Azle Freeman and Florence Williams Campbell.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd E. Hughs.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Larry Campbell and his wife, Rosella of Uniontown; brother-in-law, Larry Wilson and his wife, Polly of Fairchance; several nieces and nephews.
In honoring Dorothy's wishes there will be no pubic visitation. A private visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the family and close friends the hour of her funeral service. Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Smithfield, PA.
All PA COVID-19 restriction will be honored including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
