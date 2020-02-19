Uniontown
Dorothy E. “Tilly” Brewer, 89, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Uniontown Hospital.
Born Nov. 7, 1930 in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Gipson and Bessie Conn Hardy.
A 1948 graduate of the former Fairchance High School, she was currently attending the Fairchance Baptist Church. Tilly was married to Paul F. Brewer Jr. in September of 1970 and they lived and worked in Lothian, Maryland before retiring to Florida. After Paul’s death on March 9, 2008, Tilly moved back to Uniontown and her Pennsylvania roots.
As a child, she was raised with her cousin, Eleanor Conn Leckey of Point Marion, along with a dear, lifelong friend, Hazel Stager of Smithfield. Although not blood sisters, they considered each other truly as sisters.
She is survived by Eleanor’s son, who she thought of as one of her own, Timothy Leckey of Uniontown; and his children, Kiley and Colby.
In addition to her parents and husband, also deceased is a sister in infancy, Vivian Hardy.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
