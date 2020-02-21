Uniontown
Dorothy E. “Tilly” Brewer, 89, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Uniontown Hospital.
Friend will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.