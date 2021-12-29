Uniontown
Dorothy E. Fulton Lindstrom passed away peacefully in Uniontown, on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Dorothy was born in Phillips, and attended Masontown public schools. After graduating from Masontown High School, she joined Fike Chevrolet, where she worked until 1973, when she moved to Charleston, W.Va., with her husband, Charles J. Lindstrom. She returned to Masontown in 2007.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, including Robert E. Fulton, of Masontown; her husband; and her niece, Pat Baniecki, formerly of Carmichaels.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Gregory Fulton, of Masontown; and by the Lindstrom family.
Dorothy adored her family and her many friends. She had a beautiful singing voice, was a wonderful cook, and loved to entertain. She had an affection for every dog she ever met, but most especially her cherished Lexi and Gizmo.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Dorothy will be buried at St. Agnes Cemetery near her parents, and her brother Bob. At her request, the burial will be private, and there will be no memorial service.
