Monessen
On February 9, 2020, Dorothy Elizabeth Ford, 91, her God in his infinite wisdom transitioned Dorothy from earth to glory.
She was born Dorothy Elizabeth Stevenson on September 22, 1928, in Avella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Odeala Stevenson; her husband, Charles Lee Ford Senior; her oldest son and daughter-in-law, Robert Lee and Ruth Walker Ford; five brothers, James, Robert, Leroy, John and William Stevenson; five sisters, Rachel Johnson, Lula Belle Baker, Nora Lee Jackson, Virginia Davis and Dolores Stevenson.
She leaves behind to celebrate her long life and home going, seven children, Loretta Ford Skaggs of Monessen, Charlotte (Melvin) Moore of Pittsburgh, Minister Catherine Ford-Barrett of Elizabeth, Charles (Karen) Ford, Denise Ford and Edwina Ford of Monessen and Vincent Ford of Oklahoma City, Okla.; 26 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 43 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Dorothy was a member of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church of Whitsett where she was a dedicated worker. After moving to Monessen, she joined Union Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. Later she became a member of Christian Life Ministries until her health began to decline. She loved reading her bible and when her health permitted, she would get on her knees and pray before going to bed. Dorothy loved going out to eat every chance she got, especially to Sunday breakfast with one of her grandsons, Rashid (Melissa) Ford.
A special thanks to the nursing staff at the Mon Valley Care Center and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care and support. She will be sadly missed.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 230 Reed Avenue, Monessen, where the Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Eulogy will be given by Minister Catherine Barrett of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Monessen. The service will be followed by interment in the Olive Branch Cemetery, Smithton. Final Celebrations are entrusted to MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, PA 15063, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, Marshall Marra, Funeral Director, Bryan Lawson, Assistant Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.