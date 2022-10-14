Uniontown
Dorothy Ellen Shaffer Horvath, 88, of Uniontown, with the love and support of her family, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born December 26, 1933, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, George Dewey Shaffer and Maddie L. Johnson Shaffer; three children, an infant son, Baby Boy Horvath, Mark Horvath and Stanley Robert "Stush" Horvath, Jr.; and 10 siblings. Dorothy was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Dorothy spent her life as a wonderful homemaker, enjoying sewing and decorating while raising a large family. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and an avid Bingo player.
Surviving are five children: Shirley Johns (Harry), George Horvath (Tina), Michael Horvath (Robin), Cathy Karwatski (Paul) and Eileen Horvath; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other family members.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
The family expresses their gratitude toward Mount St. Macrina and the Uniontown Hospital staff for the loving comfort and care they provided Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Dorothy be made to the South Union Volunteer Fire Department, 364 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
