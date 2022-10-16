Uniontown
Dorothy Ellen Shaffer Horvath, 88, of Uniontown, with the love and support of her family, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Dorothy be made to the South Union Volunteer Fire Department, 364 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Go rest high on that mountian.
