Uniontown
Dorothy "Dee" Ellen Strauser Meredith, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, peacefully in her home with her loving, devoted husband, Joseph, by her side.
She was born on July 7, 1931, daughter of the late Harry Jefferson Strauser, Sr. and Grace Cora Collins Strauser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Harry "Junior" Strauser, Ruth Boyce, Donald Strauser, Mildred "Midge" Hudek, Edith Louise Frederking, and Orville "Pete" Strauser. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Hugh "Ab" Walters; and stepson, Joseph "Buddy" Lee Meredith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph H. Meredith; her pets: Charlie, Emma and Skeeter; step-children: Roger Meredith (Debbie Horn) and Carol Yvonne Ghafir; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Also a very special nephew, Donald James Strauser, Sr., whom she cherished very much. She was more like mom and grandma to Donald and his wife, Sharon, and their children: Harry, Donnie, Pete, Amy and Michele. Special niece, Jodie Strauser Fuge who made her home with Dee off and on for 16 years.
Throughout her life, Dorothy had availed herself to provide extensive care for family members stricken with illness. She was adamant that family should take care of family. She was loved by all, and "Aunt Dee" to all who knew her.
She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her family, attending church and her many pets more than anything. She was so proud of the Strauser family. She loved to tell stories, mostly about her loved ones, especially to the younger generations. Her hobbies included cooking, canning and crocheting. She loved to bake and made what was likely the best blackberry cobbler known to man. Nobody could out shop Aunt Dee, and it showed in the class and style with which she dressed. She was always the best dressed lady in the room and took pride in that, accentuating her wardrobe with fancy jewelry and hats, and ensuring that she and Joseph's outfits were color coordinated.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice Care Team and Dr. Marcy Goisse and team for their professional and compassionate care for Dee.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27th at GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., 21 East Church Street, Fairchance, and will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28th at Grace Community Church, 343 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, until the hour of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Harry Strauser, officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Community Church at 343 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.