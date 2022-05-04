Uniontown
Dorothy Faye Coughenour Lonce, 81, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022. She was born February 26, 1941, in Cumberland, Md.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Alvin Coughenour and Pearl Keel Coughenour; loving stepmother, Catherine Coughenour; husband, John R. Lonce; son, Thomas Alvin Lonce; grandson, John Livengood; and brother, Thomas Coughenour.
Dorothy was a Certified Nursing Assistant with the Uniontown Hospital for 23 years, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Christian Mothers, and the Amvets General Marshall Post 103 Auxiliary. She was a very loving and nurturing mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are four children, Diane Susan Vorrasi (Rick) of Uniontown, Michael R. Lonce (Rhonda) of Vanderbilt, John J. Lonce (Chrissy) of Uniontown and Tammy R. Matthews (Roy) of Lemont Furnace; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roy Coughenour (friend, Phillip) of Virginia.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, May 6, with Michael R. Lonce officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
