Uniontown
Dorothy G. King, 88, of Marysville, OH, passed away February 28, 2020, at Monarch Skilled Nursing. She was born May 9, 1931, to Carl and Elizabeth (Hopwood) McFarland of Uniontown, PA.
She graduated from Uniontown Senior High in 1950 and was employed by the Bell Telephone Company of PA for 18 years.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, David L. King of Warren, OH and Shawn P. (Cindy) King of Marysville, OH; her grandson, Ryan C. King of Marysville, OH; and her sister, Janice L. Roebuck of Uniontown. She was preceded by her husband, LeRoy I. King, and her brother Chester (Shirley) McFarland of Grantsville, MD.
Visitation for Dorothy will be held Tuesday March 3, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at LANE FUNERAL HOMES, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren where a funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.
