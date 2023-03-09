Gibbon Glade
Dorothy Grace Nelson Maust, 79, of Gibbon Glade, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023.
She was born on September 18, 1943, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles Francis "Doozy" Nelson and Grace Groover Nelson.
A 1962 graduate of the Uniontown Area High School and a licensed cosmetologist for over six decades, she loved her role as a homemaker and grandmother, where she loved to crochet and weave. Moreover, she was a longtime member of the Canaan Church of Gibbon Glade, where she served as a Deaconess and in a variety of roles over the years.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Paul R. Maust, P.E. (whom she married on December 24, 1969); an infant sister Sally Ann Nelson; a brother, Charles Robert "Bob" Nelson; and a nephew Ricky A. Nelson, who was also her Godson.
She is survived by two sisters, Darlene F. Descaro (James) and Blanche Jane Nelson; a brother, Roy A. Nelson (Tammie); her children, Reid S. Maust, Ph.D. (Christine), Judy M. Friend (Eric), and Linda M. Jacobs (Steven); eight grandchildren, Joshua Maust, Amy Maust, Haylee Reuss (Matthew), Tyler Friend (Kayla), Delaney Friend, Reise Friend, Katelynn Jacobs, and Kristen Jacobs; and five great-grandchildren Killian Reuss, Blakely Reuss, Colbie Reuss, Wren Reuss, and Sophia Friend. She is also survived by a nephew Charles Robert "Bobby" Nelson, Jr., (Lisa) and a niece Samantha Hudson.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday the time of service, at the CARL R. SPEAR FUNERAL HOME, Brandonville-Bruceton Mills, W.Va., with Rev. Greg Moran officiating.
Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Farmington, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canaan Church of Gibbon Glade, 498 Canaan Church Road, Gibbon Glade, PA 15440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.