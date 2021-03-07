Roscoe
Dorothy Hartman, 83, of Roscoe, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Mon Valley Care Center. Born in Allenport on January 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Dushey and Sarah Suzich Semich.
Dorothy was the secretary to the late District Judge Lawrence "Larry" Celaschi. She was a member of the Roscoe Presbyterian Church, Roscoe Civic Club and her card club. A former member of the Roscoe Boro Council and Nemacolin Country Club. For many years she was very active with the Love of Lindsay Race.
Dorothy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald A. and Mandy Hartman of Perryopolis; daughter, Rhonda Hartman of Sewickly; and 3 grandchildren; Logan, Jensyn and Gracen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Hartman; in 2003 and her sister, Lorretta Cordova.
There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Roscoe. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.