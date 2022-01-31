Uniontown
Dorothy Hudock Liston, 95, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 30th, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 31st, followed by prayers of transfer at 9:30 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Dorothy, can be made to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 88 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
