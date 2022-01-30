Uniontown
Dorothy Hudock Liston, 95, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Uniontown, March 15, 1926, the daughter of the late Andrew Hudock and Mary Plachko Hudock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, J. Fred Liston; brothers, Edward and wife Esther, and Tom and wife Marge; sister, Eleanor Beddick; granddaughters' husband, Daniel Kimble; and brother-in-law, Henry Franz; and sister-in-law, Lois Zeuch.
Dorothy graduated from North Union High School with the class of 1944. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Dorothy was a member of Catholic Daughters.
Left to cherish Dorothy's memory is her loving family: daughters, Patricia Ozanich and husband Arthur, and Janet Barry and husband Edward; sister, Rita Franz; grandchildren, Michael Fisher and wife Kelly, Kimberly Kimble, Meghan Shaffer and husband Joseph, and Kevin Barry; step-grandchildren, Aaron Ozanich and wife Lynnette, and Megan Ozanich; great-grandchildren, Rio, Sophia and Ava Fisher, Bailey and Emma Shaffer, Reese and Dylan Kimble, Brayden and Abigail Shaffer; step-great-grandchildren, Bethany Goff and husband Kyle, Courtney and Andrew Ozanich, and Brooke Tecce and husband Brian; great-great-grandchildren, Zasper and Penny; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was affectionately known as Mam Mam to her family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 30th, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 31st, followed by prayers of transfer at 9:30 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Dorothy, can be made to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 88 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lafayette Manor for their wonderful and compassionate care of Dorothy.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
