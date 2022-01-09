formerly of Perryopolis
Dorothy Irene Bednar Valosen, 90, of Fishers, Ind., formerly of Perryopolis, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Andrew and Helen Klinsky Bednar; brothers, Andrew Bednar and Larry Bednar; several brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her children, Terri (Bill) Geer, John (Pam) Valosen, Susan (Alan) Serena, and Melanie (Mike) Hoffmire; grandchildren, Jason (Barbara) Geer, Mellisa (Mike) Moorman, Ashley (Toby) Deal, Matt (Cindy) Valosen, Natalie (Gary) Popielarczyk, Carrie Syfert, Michael (Devon) Serena, Adam Serena, Albert (Heidi) Serena, Marissa Hoffmire, Matthew (fiancee Malia) Hoffmire, Ashley (Loren) Hyman, Shannon (Jason) Brown; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha (Mike) DeFrancesco; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Bednar, Sharon Bednar and Helen Stulock; numerous nieces and nephews.
She married the love of her life, John, on February 19, 1949, and they spent 61 years together. She worked at Perryopolis Shop N Save for many years, and First Federal Bank of Perryopolis.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church for 70+ years.
Dorothy always had a kind word for everyone and was loved by many. She had a strong faith and her devotion to God was exemplary. She loved crafting, crocheting, needle point, psysanky, and coloring.
Dorothy's family will receive friends at BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022. A Panachida service will be held at 6 p.m..
Funeral Liturgy will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
Memorial donations can be made to OSPTA - Home Health and Hospice Care at 4325 S.R. 51 North, Belle Vernon, PA 15012.
"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
-Maya Angelou
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
