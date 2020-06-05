Formerly of Merrittstown
Dorothy Irene Kott, 94, of Apex, N.C., formerly of Merrittstown, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Spring Arbor of Apex, Apex, N.C. She was born April 28, 1926, in Thompson 2, a daughter of Mike and Dora Straynak Kott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Kott; brothers Mike Kott Jr., William Kott, Steve Kott, John Kott and Joseph G. Kott.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Fred (Kathy) Kott of Ellicot City, Md.; sisters Mary Malaniak of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Natalie Talbert of Apex; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was an avid tennis player and golfer.
Dorothy's family will receive friends and relatives from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., the hour of her funeral service, Saturday, June 6, in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 91 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Very Reverend Vitaly Dudkin officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, New Salem.
Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church (address above).
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, has been entrusted with Dorothy's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
